Giroux scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Giroux went three weeks between goals, but the Senators' schedule meant that was just a six-game gap between tallies. The 35-year-old had two assists in that span. He's up to six goals, 17 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season. As long as he's in a top-line role, Giroux should continue to hover around a point-per-game pace.
