Giroux provided two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.
Giroux's second helper was recorded during an Ottawa power play. He has 15 goals and 34 points in 37 contests, including 12 points with the man advantage. The 34-year-old is hot, tallying a goal and five points over his last three contests.
