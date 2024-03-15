Giroux scored his 19th goal of the season and also succeeded on his shootout attempt in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 36-year-old ended a 13-game goal drought in timely fashion, kick-starting a third-period rally from a 2-0 deficit by tipping home a Boris Katchouk pass. Giroux then ended the shootout by blasting a slapshot off the post past Elvis Merzlikins. Despite the goal outage, Giroux has still produced four tallies and 13 points in 17 games since the All-Star break while filling a key role up front for Ottawa.