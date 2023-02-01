Giroux contributed a goal in the Senators' 5-4 win against Montreal on Tuesday.
Giroux opened the scoring with his marker at 2:57 of the first period. It was his 20th goal and 48th point in 50 games this season. The 35-year-old extended his point streak to five games, and Giroux has five goals and nine points over that span.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Provides two points vs. Leafs•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Pots PPG as part of two-point night•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Dishes two assists Thursday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Adds two more helpers•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Picks up two helpers Sunday•