Giroux scored a goal and registered an assist in Ottawa's 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

Giroux has eight goals and 17 points in 15 games this season. His latest work extended his point streak to nine games. He's been everything the Senators were hoping for when they signed him over the summer. It certainly doesn't hurt that he's seeing ice time with Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk.