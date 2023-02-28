Giroux tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
Giroux was a difference-maker in the Ottawa win, picking up a goal and two assists in the second period before adding a third helper in the final frame. The 35-year-old Giroux has had a solid first season with the Senators with 24 goals and 34 assists through 59 games. He'll continue to offer decent scoring upside while playing on the Sens' power play.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Reaches 50 points•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Streak at six games, 10 points•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Provides two points vs. Leafs•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Pots PPG as part of two-point night•