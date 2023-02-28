Giroux tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Giroux was a difference-maker in the Ottawa win, picking up a goal and two assists in the second period before adding a third helper in the final frame. The 35-year-old Giroux has had a solid first season with the Senators with 24 goals and 34 assists through 59 games. He'll continue to offer decent scoring upside while playing on the Sens' power play.