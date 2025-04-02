Giroux scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Giroux snapped a seven-game goal drought when he scored at 13:46 of the second period to get the Senators on the board. The 37-year-old was alright in March with nine points over 15 appearances. For the season, he's up to 15 goals, 47 points, 130 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-7 rating over 74 appearances. He's set to miss the 60-point mark for the first time in a full-length season since 2016-17, though he also came up short of that level in the abbreviated 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.