Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Giroux set up Shane Pinto in the first period, then doubled Ottawa's lead himself early in the second. The latter goal turned into the game-winner when the Islanders got one back later in the middle frame. It was Giroux's 16th goal of the season and also his 16th power-play point.