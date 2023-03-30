Giroux (illness) is back at practice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Giroux missed practice Wednesday as he was under the weather. He has not found the back of the net in his last nine games, but does have five assists. Giroux has 28 goals and 71 points in 74 games this season, his best year since 2018-19 when he had 85 points for the Flyers.