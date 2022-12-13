Giroux was credited with two assists during a 3-0 victory over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

Taking advantage of the Ducks' 31st-ranked penalty kill, Giroux earned helpers on Alex DeBrincat's two man-advantage markers Monday. The 34-year-old right winger earned two assists in a game for the first time since April 24 against the Lightning. Giroux, who recorded three shots Monday, had just two assists during his previous 10 outings.