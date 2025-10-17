Senators' Claude Giroux: Provides pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giroux notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.
Giroux helped out on first-period tallies by Shane Pinto and David Perron. The Senators had to make some adjustments with Brady Tkachuk (thumb) exiting the lineup, and Giroux was given a look on the top line to help fill in. The 37-year-old Giroux is off to a positive start this season with four points, nine shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over five contests.
