Giroux contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.

Giroux found the back of the net at 14:53 of the third period to extend Ottawa's lead to 6-2. He's up to 17 goals and 44 points in 48 games in 2022-23. Giroux has recorded at least a point in three consecutive contests, and he's provided two goals and five points over that span.