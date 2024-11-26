Giroux notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

That's four points in the last three games for Giroux, who also has nine shots on net and six hits in that span. The 36-year-old had picked up just one helper over his first nine outings in November, but that slump looks to be behind him. The veteran forward is up to six goals, 10 assists, 47 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating over 21 contests this season as a steady member of the Senators' top six.