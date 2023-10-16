Giroux recorded an assist versus the Lighting on Sunday.

Giroux has racked up three helpers to open the season but is still looking for his first goal despite putting 10 shots on net in his three outings. In his first season with Ottawa, the veteran center racked up a career-best 35 goals, including seven with the man advantage. Barring any setbacks, Giroux should continue to be a top-end offensive producer for the Senators moving forward.