Giroux scored a power-play goal in Ottawa's 3-2 win against Nashville on Saturday.

Giroux has 12 goals and 24 points in 27 contests this season, including eight power-play points. He entered Saturday's contest averaging 2:37 of ice time with the man advantage, though he is currently on the second power-play unit. While the 34-year-old provided a goal Saturday regardless, Giroux's fantasy value is hurt a bit by his absence from the top power-play line.