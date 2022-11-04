Giroux had two goals Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Vegas.
Giroux has five goals and nine points in 10 games for the Senators, his first season in Ottawa. The 34-year-old is seeing time on the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle as well as second power play time although the Senators often mix up their top two lines.
