Giroux scored in his fourth straight game Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.

Giroux has scored more than 28 goals only once in his 16-year NHL career, but currently is on pace for 48, as he has seven goals in 12 games. He also has four assists this season. Giroux has been a veteran force on the young Senators and is seeing playing time with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle on a dynamite top line.