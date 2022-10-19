Giroux scored once in a 7-5 win over Boston on Tuesday.
Giroux has two goals and an assist in his first three games with Ottawa. The 34-year-old spent his first 11-plus seasons with the Flyers before he was dealt just before the trade deadline last season to Florida where he had three goals and 23 points in 18 games.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: First two points with new team•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Makes Senators debut Saturday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Signs with Ottawa•
-
Panthers' Claude Giroux: Paces offense in win•
-
Panthers' Claude Giroux: Goal and assist in win•
-
Panthers' Claude Giroux: Practicing Monday•