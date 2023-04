Giroux scored his 35th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

His tally midway through the second period gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead, but the team couldn't hold it. Giroux was rejuvenated by his move to the Senators -- the 35-year-old's 35 goals are a career high, topping the 34 he scored back in 2017-18 for Philly, and his 79 points is his best total since 2018-19.