Giroux signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Ottawa on Sunday.

If Giroux achieves all of his bonuses, he could earn up to $4.75 million. The 37-year-old forward generated 15 goals, 35 assists and 138 shots on net across 81 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. Giroux should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in the 2025-26 campaign.