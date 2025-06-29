Senators' Claude Giroux: Signs one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giroux signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Ottawa on Sunday.
If Giroux achieves all of his bonuses, he could earn up to $4.75 million. The 37-year-old forward generated 15 goals, 35 assists and 138 shots on net across 81 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. Giroux should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in the 2025-26 campaign.
