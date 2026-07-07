Senators' Claude Giroux: Signs performance-laden deal

Giroux inked a one-year, $2 million contract with the Senators on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

While Giroux's base salary is $2 million, he can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The right-shot forward might move around the lineup a bit in 2026-27, but he will probably play mostly in a middle-six role. The 2006 No. 22 overall pick supplied 14 goals, 49 points (13 on the power play), 138 shots and a plus-20 rating over 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, so he's proven to be a reliable contributor even at 38 years old, due in large part to his hockey sense.