Giroux signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Senators on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Giroux remained a high-end contributor during his age-34 season in 2021-22, racking up 21 goals and 65 points through 75 regular-season contests split between the Flyers and the Panthers before adding eight points through 10 playoff appearances with Florida. Giroux's production may fall off a bit on an Ottawa team that has yet to finish its rebuild, but as long as he's able to stay relatively healthy, he should still produce at least 20-plus goals and 55-plus points while skating in the Senators' top six and receiving significant power-play time in 2022-23.