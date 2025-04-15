Giroux will get the night off versus Chicago on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Giroux has appeared in all 80 regular-season games for the Senators this year, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see 37-year-old veteran getting the night off. Without Giroux in the lineup, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto will step into middle-six roles at center -- though Giroux has also played plenty of wing this year as well.