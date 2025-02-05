Giroux scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
He ripped a wrist shot from above the hash marks that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second. Giroux has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game streak. Overall, he has 11 goals, 26 assists and 102 shots in 54 games. At 37, Giroux continues to deliver fantasy value.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Snags power-play helper•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Scores, assists in win•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Two helpers in shootout win•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Snags assist in Sunday's win•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Three helpers in Pittsburgh•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Deposits empty-netter•