Giroux scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

He ripped a wrist shot from above the hash marks that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second. Giroux has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game streak. Overall, he has 11 goals, 26 assists and 102 shots in 54 games. At 37, Giroux continues to deliver fantasy value.