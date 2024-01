Giroux notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Giroux set up Brady Tkachuk's tally in the second period. The 35-year-old Giroux continues to be steady on offense -- he has accumulated 16 points, including five on the power play, over his last 19 games. For the season, the veteran forward has 10 goals, 22 helpers, nine power-play points, 88 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 36 appearances.