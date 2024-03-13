Giroux registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win versus Pittsburgh.
Giroux remains stuck in a 13-game goal drought and has managed just two assists in his last eight outings while generating seven shots. It's a far cry from his eight-game point streak coming out of the All-Star break. Despite the decrease in productivity, Giroux shouldn't be in danger of losing either his top-six or power-play role.
