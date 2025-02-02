Giroux registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Giroux set up Brady Tkachuk's goal to make it a 5-0 lead at 1:37 of the third period. The 37-year-old Giroux has a goal and four helpers during his four-game point streak. He has 11 points (four on the power play) over 16 contests since the start of January while serving as a top-six playmaker. For the season, the veteran forward has 10 goals, 25 helpers, 11 power-play points, 98 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 52 outings.