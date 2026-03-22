Giroux scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

It was a dirty goal -- Giroux backhanded the rebound of his own tip attempt from deep in front of Joseph Woll. The veteran has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games. The goal snapped a 13-game drought (three assists). Giroux's game is evolving based on age, but he's still on pace to deliver yet another 50-plus point season. Take out the lockout shortened season (2012-13) and the COVID shortened season (2020-21), and Giroux has delivered at least 50 points in 13 straight seasons. This year would be number 14 if he can maintain his pace.