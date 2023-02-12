Giroux scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
Giroux extended his point streak to six games and 10 points (six goals, four assists), and he has scored in five straight games, tying his career high. The goal came on the power play in the second when he redirected a centering pass from Ridly Greig.
