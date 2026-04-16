Senators' Claude Giroux: Supplies pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giroux notched two assists and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Giroux posted two goals and three assists over the last six games of the regular season. The 38-year-old didn't get rested to close out the campaign, so it's safe to assume he's relatively healthy for the postseason. He had 14 goals, 35 assists, 138 shots on net, 65 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 82 regular-season contests, production nearly identical to last year.
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