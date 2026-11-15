Giroux scored the game-winning goal, posted a plus-2 rating, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Giroux's tally late in the second period would ultimately stand as the game-winning goal Saturday. The 38-year-old forward is up to four goals, 12 points, a plus-11 rating, 31 shots on net and 26 hits over 21 appearances this season. He's on pace to challenge the 50-point mark once again, making Giroux a worthwhile streaming option in deep fantasy leagues given his high plus-minus and category coverage.