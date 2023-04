Giroux tallied two goals and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Giroux opened the scoring 5:51 into the first period before assisting on Tim Stutzle's goal later in the frame. Giroux would then score the game-winner in the third, backhanding a shot over the glove of Frederik Andersen. The 35-year-old Giroux has scored in his last four contests. He's up to 34 goals and 78 points in 81 games, his highest total since the 2018-19 season.