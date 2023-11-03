Giroux picked up an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

He wired a perfect pass to Dominik Kubalik, whose wrist shot beat Cam Talbot from the slot on the power play in the last minute of the second period. Giroux has put up points in three straight games (one goal four assists), and he co-leads the Sens with 10 points, including eight assists, in nine games.