Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

He opened the scoring at 1:57 of the first when he knocked in a rebound on the power play. Giroux is currently on a three-game goal streak (three goals, two assists). And he continues to pace along at a point-per-game (nine goals, 13 assists; 22 games). Giroux, who moved to Ottawa as a teenager and played minor hockey there, has gotten a career boost playing in what is ostensibly his hometown. And he continues to pour in the points with his 36th birthday coming in January.