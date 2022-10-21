Giroux added an assist Thursday in a 5-2 victory over Washington.
Giroux was held off the scoresheet in Ottawa's first game of the season but has struck for points in three straight games. The 34-year-old has two goals and two assists this season playing alongside Josh Norris and Alex DeBrincat on a formidable second line.
