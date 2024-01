Giroux collected three assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The 36-year-old continues to disregard Father Time and produce the kind of numbers he did a decade ago. Giroux has four multi-point performances in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 13 points, and he's very nearly on pace for his first point-a-game campaign since 2018-19.