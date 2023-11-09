Giroux scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The veteran forward extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and nine points. Giroux's thriving on a line with Tim Stutzle and Mathieu Joseph, and after falling just short of a point-a-game pace in 2022-23, the 35-year-old has found another gear to begin the current campaign with five goals and 14 points through 11 contests.