Giroux picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

He set up the winner after stripping Evgeny Kuznetsov of the puck at the Sens' blue line and he took off with Alex DeBrincat on a two-person breakaway. At the last minute, Giroux dished the puck to DeBrincat who was on the left win, and the Cat one-timed it past Darcy Kuemper. He has 14 goals and 17 assists in 35 games, and is looking like one of the better free-agent signings of the last offseason.