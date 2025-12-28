Giroux had two assists Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.

They came in his 1,300th NHL game. Giroux is eighth on the active leaders in games played, behind Patrick Kane (1,326) who is seventh. He's on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes six assists. Giroux's 27 points, including 20 assists, in 37 games put him fourth on the team scoring list behind Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens.