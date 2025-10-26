Giroux logged two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Giroux helped out on goals by Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot during the third period. The 37-year-old Giroux has done well in a playmaking role lately, earning five assists over his last five games, but he hasn't scored since his empty-netter on Opening Night. He's at one goal, six helpers, 13 shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances this season.