Giroux produced a goal on six shots with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the first period as Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Giroux has been as steady as ever to begin the season, and the 35-year-old has collected seven goals and 19 points through 20 games as he attempts to reach the 80-point plateau for the first time since 2018-19.