Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

He supplied some insurance in the final two periods after Ottawa had already jumped out to a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes. Giroux has found another gear since the calendar flipped to 2023, and over the last 15 games the 35-year-old has piled up 10 goals and 21 points, pushing him back up to a point-a-game pace for the season -- something he hasn't accomplished over a full campaign since 2018-19.