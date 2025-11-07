Giroux pocketed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The 37-year-old helped set up Michael Amadio for the opening tally early in the first period, before earning the Sens a point in the standings by tying the game at 2-2 midway through the third by wiring a shot through a screen that trickled past Joonas Korpisalo. Giroux snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and he remains productive in his 19th NHL season, collecting three goals and 10 points in 14 contests.