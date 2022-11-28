Giroux scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Giroux helped out on a Brady Tkachuk tally in the first period. Just 20 seconds into overtime, Giroux got on a breakaway and scored after an impressive backhand stretch pass from Tim Stutzle. It had been a quiet run for Giroux lately -- he had just one assist in his previous five games. The 34-year-old is up to nine tallies, 11 assists, 49 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating in 21 contests overall.