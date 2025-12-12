Giroux scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Giroux had posted just one assist over his previous six games, but the Senators got contributions from nearly all of their key forwards in this one. The 37-year-old is at five goals, 14 helpers, 48 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances. He's playing primarily in a middle-six role this year.