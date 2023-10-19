Giroux scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.
Giroux's second-period tally was upheld on a video review for offside, and he also helped out on Jake Sanderson's goal in the third. This was Giroux's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's up to one goal, four helpers, 13 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through four contests, performing well in a top-six role.
