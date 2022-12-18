Giroux scored a power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner and added a short-handed assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as Ottawa blew open a 3-3 tie. Giroux has four multi-point performances in his last 10 games but only one other goal in the other six contests, a roller-coaster stretch that has left the veteran with 13 goals and 28 points through 30 games on the season -- including three goals and 11 points on the man advantage.