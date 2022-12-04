Giroux had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

He intercepted a blind pass through the slot early in the second period and wound up with a slapper that froze Kaapo Kahkonen. Giroux then extended the lead to 5-2 late in the third with yet another slap shot, this time on a breakaway. The first-year Senator now has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games.