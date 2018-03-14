Ceci recorded two assists and three blocked shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

This was the first time Ceci recorded a point in eight games, and he's now registered only five goals and 13 assists for the campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman has been tasked with more defensive minutes this season, though. Ceci entered Tuesday's game starting 61.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone while averaging 2:44 of shorthanded ice time per contest. As a result, he doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside.