Senators' Cody Ceci: Chips in two helpers in win
Ceci recorded two assists and three blocked shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.
This was the first time Ceci recorded a point in eight games, and he's now registered only five goals and 13 assists for the campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman has been tasked with more defensive minutes this season, though. Ceci entered Tuesday's game starting 61.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone while averaging 2:44 of shorthanded ice time per contest. As a result, he doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside.
More News
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Will participate in Tuesday's game•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Dealing with undisclosed malady•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Leading Senators in blocked shots•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Throws one shot on goal•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Delivers more hits•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Stepping in front of many shots•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...