Senators' Cody Ceci: Dealing with undisclosed malady
Ceci could miss Tuesday's clash with the Blackhawks due to an undisclosed ailment, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ceci logged 24:01 of ice time against the Lightning on Saturday, so it's unclear when he may have suffered his injury. The defenseman's absence may be offset by the potential return of Mark Borowiecki (concussion), although no lineup decisions will be made until game day.
